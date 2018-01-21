Home / Odd News

Colorado firefighters pull deer from frozen lake by an antler

By Daniel Uria  |  Jan. 21, 2018 at 6:51 PM
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado grabbed a hold of a deer's antler to help free it from a frozen lake on Sunday.

West Metro Fire Rescue shared photos of the rescue as a dive team made its way across the frozen water to pull the stranded deer to safety.

"We got a call from Lakewood Animal Control that the deer was in trouble," the department said. "He was actually standing in the water, but too tired to move."

The team broke a path through the icy lake and used the deer's antler's to guide it back to solid ground.

Photos showed one member of the dive team wading his way through the water before fastening a harness on the deer's antler.

Once the deer was back on shore firefighters loaded it into a Lakewood Police Department animal control van to warm up.

