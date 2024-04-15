Trending
April 15, 2024 / 11:27 AM

'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6

By Annie Martin
"The Tamron Hall Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Tamron Hall, will return for a sixth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"The Tamron Hall Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Tamron Hall, will return for a sixth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- The Tamron Hall Show will return for a sixth season.

Host Tamron Hall confirmed on the talk show Monday that the series was renewed for Season 6.

"BIG news, Tam Fam... We've been renewed for SEASON 6!! We couldn't have done this without all of your love and support. THANK YOU!!" she wrote on social media.

The Tamron Hall Show is produced by ABC News and airs in syndication. The series films in New York.

The Tamron Hall Show premiered in 2019 and is Disney's second longest-running syndicated talk show. The show is in the No. 3 one-hour syndicated talk show, following Live with Kelly and Mark and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow," Hall said in a statement. "Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful."

"Tamron and team are a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations whether covering the most-talked-about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world," ABC News president Kim Godwin added. "We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because Tamron Hall is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness."

Hall was previously a co-host on Today.

