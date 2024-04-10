Trending
April 10, 2024 / 1:46 PM

Tom Segura lands dark comedy series at Netflix

By Annie Martin
Tom Segura will star in and produce a dark comedy series at Netflix. Photo by Shaun Nix/Courtesy of Netflix
Tom Segura will star in and produce a dark comedy series at Netflix. Photo by Shaun Nix/Courtesy of Netflix

April 10 (UPI) -- Tom Segura will star in and produce a new dark comedy series at Netflix.

The 44-year-old comedian confirmed plans for the project Wednesday on Instagram.

"Thank you for the opportunity @netflix - very excited to get to work on this," he wrote.

Segura stars and serves as narrator in the untitled series, which will see him take viewers through a series of vignettes in each episode, according to Deadline. The show will incorporate "the twisted comedic sensibility" of his stand-up comedy.

Jeremy Konner will serve as head writer, with Rami Hachache as director. Hachache previously directed Segura's Netflix comedy specials Ball Hog and Mostly Stories.

Production will begin later this year, with the show to premiere in 2025.

Segura has released five Netflix comedy specials. The most recent, Sledgehammer, premiered in July 2023 and debuted at No. 1 on Netflix.

The comedian is presently in the midst of his Come Together world tour. He also co-hosts the podcasts Your Mom's House and Two Bears One Cave.

