April 3, 2024 / 12:59 PM

'The Circle' Season 6 trailer teases 'ultimate catfish'

By Annie Martin

April 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Circle Season 6.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday that teases "the ultimate catfish."

The Circle is a reality competition series featuring contestants who communicate with each other via a social media app that allows them to portray themselves in any way they choose. The format enables contestants to "catfish," or pretend to be someone they're not.

The new season will feature the show's first artificial intelligence (AI) bot, unbeknownst to the other contestants.

"New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize," an official description reads.

The Circle Season 6 premieres April 17 on Netflix.

Makeup artist Sam Carmona won Season 5 in 2022, one of the rare contestants to show her true self during the competition.

