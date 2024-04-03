Trending
April 3, 2024 / 10:32 AM

'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd preps for 'next stage' in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Chris O'Dowd plays Dusty on "The Big Door Prize." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing The Big Door Prize Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Chris O'Dowd.

The Big Door Prize is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. The series follows the residents of the small town of Deerfield, which is "forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal everyone's true potential."

In Season 2, the Morpho machine readies Deerfield's residents for the mysterious "next stage."

"As everyone's potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked," an official synopsis reads. "Dusty (O'Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine."

"Residents of the small town are once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, their relationships, their potential and the Morpho itself."

Justine Lupe, Aaron Roman Weiner, Mary Holland, Patrick Kerr, Cocoa Brown, Carrie Barrett, Elizabeth Hunter, Jim Meskimen, Matt Dellapina and Melissa Ponzio will appear as guest stars in Season 2.

The Big Door Prize is created by David West Read, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Season 2 will have a three-episode premiere April 24 on Apple TV+.

