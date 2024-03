1 of 2 | Neil Patrick Harris' "Uncoupled" has been canceled at Showtime. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of Uncoupled after saving the Neil Patrick Harris and Dan Amboyer's show following its cancellation at Netflix. "Sad that there won't be a season 2 of #UnCoupled after all. Thankful for my experience, would have loved to see this story go on," Amboyer wrote on Instagram Saturday. Advertisement

"Had my eyes set on it as soon as I heard about it, originally. One of my favorite projects (to be a small part of)-and a meaningful moment for me to finally play a gay role on screen. Magic people, master creators. Can't wait to see what they cook up next. (And first season still available on @showtime)."

Created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, Season 1 premiered in July 2022.

Netflix canceled the show in January 2023. The following month, Showtime announced it ordered a second season.

The Hollywood Reporter said Showtime has not commented on the latest development regarding the show.

Advertisement