Joe Bastianich eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

1 of 4 | "Masked Singer" stars Nick Cannon (L) and Ken Jeong are seen onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality and restaurateur Joe Bastianich was eliminated Wednesday from Season 11 of The Masked Singer. SPOILER ALERT #SpaghettiAndMeatballsMask is...#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/I70BytR5UW— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 21, 2024 Advertisement

Bastianich was dressed in a costume created to look like spaghetti and meatballs.

He sand "Movin' Out" and "Only the Good Die Young" on Billy Night before he got the boot.

Comic actor Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to go this season. He was dressed as a book when he withdrew from the competition on the season premiere.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley was the second to leave. She was voted off of the show.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.

Nick Cannon is the host.