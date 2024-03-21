Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 21, 2024 / 7:29 AM

Joe Bastianich eliminated from 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
"Masked Singer" stars Nick Cannon (L) and Ken Jeong are seen onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | "Masked Singer" stars Nick Cannon (L) and Ken Jeong are seen onstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Reality TV personality and restaurateur Joe Bastianich was eliminated Wednesday from Season 11 of The Masked Singer.

Advertisement

Bastianich was dressed in a costume created to look like spaghetti and meatballs.

He sand "Movin' Out" and "Only the Good Die Young" on Billy Night before he got the boot.

Comic actor Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to go this season. He was dressed as a book when he withdrew from the competition on the season premiere.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley was the second to leave. She was voted off of the show.

This season's Masked Singer judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora.

Nick Cannon is the host.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'AHS: Delicate': Kim Kardashian torments Emma Roberts in Part Two trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
'AHS: Delicate': Kim Kardashian torments Emma Roberts in Part Two trailer
March 20 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story: Delicate" will return with new episodes on FX in April.
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
March 20 (UPI) -- Active in the culinary sphere for more than three decades, James Beard award-winning chef and philanthropist José Andrés is starring in a new special, "Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés" on Prime Video.
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
March 20 (UPI) -- Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith appear in posters for the HBO series "House of the Dragon," with a trailer to follow Thursday.
'Dead Boy Detectives' photos introduce series based on Neil Gaiman characters
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dead Boy Detectives' photos introduce series based on Neil Gaiman characters
March 20 (UPI) -- "Dead Boy Detectives," a comedy-drama based on the DC Comics characters, is coming to Netflix.
'Bridgerton': Anthony, Kate share a dance in Season 3 clip
TV // 20 hours ago
'Bridgerton': Anthony, Kate share a dance in Season 3 clip
March 20 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" will return for a third season on Netflix in May.
'Parasyte: The Grey' trailer: Jeon So-nee co-exists with monster
TV // 20 hours ago
'Parasyte: The Grey' trailer: Jeon So-nee co-exists with monster
March 20 (UPI) -- "Parasyte: The Grey," a new sci-fi horror series from Yeon Sang-ho based on the Japanese manga, is coming to Netflix.
'Heartstopper' Season 3 coming in October
TV // 20 hours ago
'Heartstopper' Season 3 coming in October
March 20 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a third season on Netflix.
'Top Chef' Season 21: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 20 hours ago
'Top Chef' Season 21: How to watch, what to expect
March 20 (UPI) -- "Top Chef" is kicking its 21st season off on Wednesday night with a new host, highlighting a new American city, Wisconsin.
Jessica Biel will play 'The Good Daughter' for Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
Jessica Biel will play 'The Good Daughter' for Peacock
March 19 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that Jessica Biel will star in and executive produce "The Good Daughter," a crime drama based on Karin Slaughter's novel.
The Network streaming service launches John Leguizamo, Steve Coogan shows
TV // 1 day ago
The Network streaming service launches John Leguizamo, Steve Coogan shows
March 19 (UPI) -- The Network, a new streaming service, announced its April 30 premiere Tuesday with original shows starring John Leguizamo and Steve Coogan respectively.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
Movie review: Humorless 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' loses plot
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés': How to watch, what to expect
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'Blood Simple,' 'Knives Out' actor M. Emmet Walsh dies at 88
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
'House of the Dragon' gets Season 2 posters ahead of trailer
'Top Chef' Season 21: How to watch, what to expect
'Top Chef' Season 21: How to watch, what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement