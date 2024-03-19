Trending
TV
March 19, 2024 / 11:12 AM

'Receiver': Netflix series to follow Davante Adams, other NFL pass catchers

By Annie Martin
George Kittle (R) will appear in the Netflix series "Receiver." File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 3 | George Kittle (R) will appear in the Netflix series "Receiver." File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced the new sports series Receiver.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that it is developing a series following pass catchers during the NFL 2023-24 season.

Receiver will feature professional football players Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions).

The show is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, the creative team behind the Netflix series Quarterback.

"It's been said that there's no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL's best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field," an official synopsis reads.

Receiver will premiere in summer 2024.

"The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we're excited to dive into the Receiver world after the success of our Quarterback series," Netflix VP of nonfiction sports Gabe Spitzer said. "NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field."

Quarterback, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season, premiered in July 2023. The series was the No. 1 show on Netflix following its release and has been renewed for a second season.

