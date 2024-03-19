Trending
March 19, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' couple Emily, Kobe announce birth of third child

By Annie Martin

March 19 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are celebrating the birth of their third child.

The Season 9 stars announced Monday that they recently welcomed a son, Atem.

Bieberly and Blaise shared the news on Instagram alongside a video of their baby boy.

"Atem, our hearts are exploding with love for you sweet boy," the couple captioned the post. "the absolute biggest blessing!"

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé alums David Toborowsky and Bilal Hazziez were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Awwww so adorable. Annie and both want to wish you all the happiness and good health," Toborowsky wrote.

"Awww congratulations so happy for you all," Hazziez added. "Blessings to your family."

Bieberly and Blaise also shared news of Atem's birth with TLC, which airs 90 Day Fiancé.

"Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy to our family! Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother Atem. He's the perfect addition to our family and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five!" the pair said.

Bieberly and Blaise also have a 4-year-old son, Koban, and 2-year-old daughter, Scarlett. The couple announced in November 2023 that they were expecting their third child.

90 Day Fiancé is a reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. Bieberly and Blaise will return in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, which premieres March 17.

