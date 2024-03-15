Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 15, 2024 / 1:46 PM

'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' teaser: Daniel Bruhl plays young fashion designer

By Annie Martin
Daniel Brühl (L) plays a young Karl Lagerfeld in "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld." Photo courtesy of Hulu
Daniel Brühl (L) plays a young Karl Lagerfeld in "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld." Photo courtesy of Hulu

March 15 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and first-look photos for the show Friday featuring Daniel Brühl.

Advertisement

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is a French drama based on the Raphaëlle Bacqué book Kaiser Karl. Brühl plays a young version of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in 2019.

The series opens in the early 1970s, when a 38-year-old Lagerfeld was an unknown ready-to-wear designer.

"While he meets and falls in love with the sultry Jacques de Bascher (Théodore Pellerin), an ambitious and troubling young dandy, the most mysterious of fashion designers dares to take on his friend (and rival) Yves Saint Laurent (Arnaud Valois), a genius of haute couture backed by the redoubtable businessman Pierre Bergé (Alex Lutz)," an official synopsis reads.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld follows Lagerfeld as he becomes a "complex and iconic personality of Parisian couture, already driven by the ambition to become the Emperor of fashion."

The show is created by Isaure Pisani-Ferry, Jennifer Have and Raphaëlle Bacqué.

Advertisement

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will premiere June 7 on Hulu.

The series will screen Out of Competition at Canneseries festival in April.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Bear' renewed for Season 4, will film directly after Season 3
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Bear," a comedy-drama starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, will return for a fourth season on FX on Hulu.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
TV // 3 hours ago
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher's death
March 15 (UPI) -- Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and other "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars reunited in the wake of Andre Braugher's death.
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
TV // 4 hours ago
'Doctor Who' to return on May 10
March 15 (UPI) -- Disney and BBC announced that the next season of "Doctor Who" will premiere on May 10.
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
TV // 6 hours ago
Jason Bateman, Jude Law to star in Netflix drama series 'Black Rabbit'
March 15 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to star in and executive producer a new Netflix drama series called "Black Rabbit."
Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC
TV // 6 hours ago
Delayed, final season of 'Snowpiercer' to air on AMC
March 15 (UPI) -- The fourth and final season of the sci-fi series, "Snowpiercer," is set to air on AMC in early 2025.
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
TV // 9 hours ago
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
NEW YORK, March 15 (UPI) -- Anthony Boyle says his World War II drama series "Masters of the Air" is one of the rare good vs. evil stories in a morally ambiguous television landscape.
'Black Mirror' Season 7 to include 'U.S.S. Callister' sequel
TV // 22 hours ago
'Black Mirror' Season 7 to include 'U.S.S. Callister' sequel
March 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that Season 7 of "Black Mirror" is coming next year, and includes a sequel to the Season 4 episode "U.S.S. Callister."
'Power Book II: Ghost' to conclude with Season 4
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book II: Ghost' to conclude with Season 4
March 14 (UPI) -- "Power Book II: Ghost," a "Power" sequel series starring Michael Rainey Jr., was canceled and will end with Season 4 on Starz.
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
TV // 1 day ago
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
March 14 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" alums Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier and Izzy Zapata will appear on the Netflix series "Perfect Match."
Park Hyung-sik finds love in age of burnout with 'Doctor Slump'
TV // 1 day ago
Park Hyung-sik finds love in age of burnout with 'Doctor Slump'
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- K-drama "Doctor Slump," starring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye, is a Netflix rom-com whose main characters are suffering burnout from South Korea's grueling work culture.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
'Perfect Match' Season 2 to feature 'Love is Blind's' Jessica Vestal, Micah Lussier
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
Hamish Linklater: Lincoln was on 'date night' when he was killed in 'Manhunt'
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
Jennifer Lopez cancels 7 shows on 'This is Me ... Now" tour
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
'Prank' star Rita Moreno stunned by Lenny Kravitz admiration
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Anthony Boyle: 'Masters of the Air' is classic good vs. evil story
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement