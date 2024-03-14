Trending
March 14, 2024 / 12:41 PM

'Power Book II: Ghost' to conclude with Season 4

By Annie Martin
Michael Rainey Jr. stars in "Power Book II: Ghost," which will conclude with a fourth and final season on Starz. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
March 14 (UPI) -- Power Book II: Ghost is ending with Season 4.

Deadline reported Thursday that the Power sequel and spinoff has been canceled and will conclude with its fourth season.

Variety confirmed the news.

"This explosive season of Ghost is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise -- fans will not be disappointed," Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said. "While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon."

Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick in the original Power.

Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Caroline Chikezie and Michael Ealy also star.

Season 4 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere June 7 and Part 2 to follow Sept. 6.

Starz announced a fourth Power spinoff series, Origins, on Wednesday. The show is a prequel centering on a young Ghost and Tommy, played by Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original. Sikora also plays Tommy in Power Book IV: Force.

