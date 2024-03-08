Trending
March 8, 2024 / 12:05 PM

'The Kardashians' Season 5 to premiere in May

By Annie Martin
Kim Kardashian will return in "The Kardashians" Season 5. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 3 | Kim Kardashian will return in "The Kardashians" Season 5. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- The Kardashians will return for a fifth season in May.

Hulu shared a Season 5 premiere date, May 23, alongside a teaser for the show Friday.

The Kardashians is a reality series featuring television personalities Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

The teaser shows Kris Jenner and her daughters assemble on a set made to look like the desert at sunrise.

"New horizons await," the tagline reads.

In Season 4, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker announced the sex of their first child together and celebrated their baby shower, while Khloe Kardashian adjusted to being a mom of two.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian pursued acting after landing a starring role on American Horror Story: Delicate.

Season 4 concluded in November 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to son Rocky, her fourth child and her first with Barker, the same month.

Kim Kardashian: 40 red carpet looks of the entrepreneur

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

