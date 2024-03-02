Advertisement
TV
March 2, 2024 / 12:52 PM

Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel

By Karen Butler
Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles in 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Covenant actor Dar Salim is set to star in Prime Video's The Terminal List prequel.

"Fired up to announce that Dar Salim will portray Mohammed 'Mo' Farooq in THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF. He joins Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth in the prequel Ben Edwards origin story to be followed by TRUE BELIEVER," Jack Carr wrote on X Friday.

Advertisement

Salim also confirmed the news on Instagram.

"So happy to join this amazing team! The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Let's go," Salim said.

Carr commented on the post, "YES!!!! So fired up!!!"

Salim's Covenant co-star Jake Gyllenhaal also wrote, "Yesss!!!"

Carr is an executive producer of the Terminal List franchise and author of the best-selling book series on which it is based.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
TV // 1 hour ago
Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
March 2 (UPI) -- Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry have joined the cast of writer-director Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix series, Too Much.
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
March 1 (UPI) -- Nick Robinson, Dana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia del Riego will join Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in "The Abandons."
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" for a second season on Friday and announced plans to take the show global.
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord have joined the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
TV // 1 day ago
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
March 1 (UPI) -- Starz crime drama "BMF" was renewed for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere.
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
March 1 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max in May.
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
TV // 1 day ago
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
NEW YORK, March 1 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet describes her process for playing a fictional politician in the satire "The Regime," premiering Sunday on Max.
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
TV // 1 day ago
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
NEW YORK, March 1 (UPI) -- Noel Fielding told UPI he wanted to star in "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin" because the Apple TV+ series gleefully turns a well-known British tale on its head.
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to star in 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries
TV // 2 days ago
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to star in 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will appear in the Prime Video docuseries "Friends in Low Places."
Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman join Netflix series 'Death by Lightning'
TV // 2 days ago
Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman join Netflix series 'Death by Lightning'
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman, Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen will star in "Death by Lightning," a new series about the assassination of president James Garfield.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Famous birthdays for March 1: Justin Bieber, Cara Buono
Famous birthdays for March 1: Justin Bieber, Cara Buono
Cardi B releases 'Like What (Freestyle),' first song of 2024
Cardi B releases 'Like What (Freestyle),' first song of 2024
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement