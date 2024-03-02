Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel

March 2 (UPI) -- Covenant actor Dar Salim is set to star in Prime Video's The Terminal List prequel.

"Fired up to announce that Dar Salim will portray Mohammed 'Mo' Farooq in THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF. He joins Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper, and Luke Hemsworth in the prequel Ben Edwards origin story to be followed by TRUE BELIEVER," Jack Carr wrote on X Friday.

Salim also confirmed the news on Instagram.

"So happy to join this amazing team! The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. Let's go," Salim said.

Carr commented on the post, "YES!!!! So fired up!!!"

Salim's Covenant co-star Jake Gyllenhaal also wrote, "Yesss!!!"

Carr is an executive producer of the Terminal List franchise and author of the best-selling book series on which it is based.