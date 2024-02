1 of 4 | William Gibson's "Neuromancer" is becoming an Apple TV+ series. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that it has ordered a 10-episode series based on Wiliam Gibson's novel Neuromancer. Skydance Entertainment, Anonymous Content and Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment produce. Gibson's science-fiction stories were part of the cyberpunk genre. Gibson is credited with coining the term "cyberspace" in the '80s. Advertisement

The Keanu Reeves film Johnny Mnemonic was based on a Gibson short story and Gibson wrote the adaptation. Neuromancer was previously adapted as a video game in 1988. Prime Video's The Peripheral was also based on a Gibson book.

Neuromancer follows hacker Case and assassin Molly planning a heist against a major corporation. It was Gibson's first novel and won Nebula, Philip K. Dick and Hugo prizes.

Graham Roland and JD Dillard created the adaptation. Roland will showrun and Dillard will direct the first episode.

"Neuromancer has inspired so much of the science fiction that's come after it," Dillard and Roland said in a statement. "We're looking forward to bringing television audiences into Gibson's definitive 'cyberpunk' world."