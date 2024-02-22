1 of 3 | Tom Hiddleston narrates the Apple TV+ nature documentary "Earthsounds." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new docuseries Earthsounds. The streaming service shared a trailer for the nature documentary Thursday featuring Loki actor Tom Hiddleston as narrator. Advertisement

Earthsounds is produced by Offspring Films, with Tom Payne as director and Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson as executive producers.

The series was filmed over 1,000 days and across 20 countries on all seven continents. It documents over 3,000 hours of audio, "using cutting-edge technology to record our planet in brand-new ways."

Earthsounds "reveals our planet like never before -- a world buzzing with unexpected, unfamiliar and untold sonic stories that we have never been able to capture -- until now," according to a press release.

The series showcases the Queensland rainforest, the Antarctic ice shelf, the Namibian dunes, tropical coral reefs and other habitats while featuring recordings of ostrich chicks inside their eggs, musical spiders, walrus courtship calls, and other "secret sounds of our planet."

"I loved narrating Earthsounds," Hiddleston said in a statement. "Offspring Films and Apple TV+ have created something totally unique. To see, and hear, the natural world in such extraordinary, intimate detail is utterly thrilling. It inspires wonder and awe."

Earthsounds consists of 12 episodes and will premiere Friday on Apple TV+.