Jacob Anderson plays Louis on "Interview with the Vampire."

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of Interview with the Vampire Season 2. The network shared a teaser for the season Sunday during The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere. Advertisement

Interview with the Vampire is a gothic horror series based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name.

The show follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), a vampire who recounts his life story to the journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in 2022.

Season 2 picks up after the bloody events of Season 1, where Louis and fledgling vampire Caludia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill their maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) in 1940s New Orleans.

The season will see Louis and Claudia head to Europe in a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, where Louis also meets his love Armand (Assad Zaman).

The teaser features bloody glimpses of Season 2, with Louis heard repeating "the blood is bad here." In the present day, Louis tells Daniel he doesn't remember his trip to Paris, saying, "I don't remember. I don't remember any of this."

A previous teaser showed Louis and Armand invade Daniel's mind in the present day.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 premieres May 12 on AMC and AMC+.