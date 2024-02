1 of 5 | Sonequa Martin-Green returns for one last mission on "Star Trek: Discovery." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery on Friday. The final season premieres April 4. The streaming service announced Season 5 would be the final season in March. They announced the April premiere in February. Advertisement

Discovery began as a prequel to the 1966 Star Trek series. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) rose from mutinous first officer to Captain of the Discovery, after leaping 1000 years into the future.

The trailer shows the crew "on a search for one of the greatest powers ever known" that "could be dangerous in the wrong hands." The crew prepares for their final mission with Burnham calling them her family.

Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Callum Keith Rennie also star. Elias Toufexis and Eve Harlow recur as guest stars.

There will be 10 episodes of Season 5. New episodes will premiere Thursdays.

The movie Star Trek: Section 31 is also in production, spun off from Michelle Yeoh's Discovery character.