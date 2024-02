1 of 5 | Kelsey Grammer will return for "Frasier" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ renewed the Frasier revival for a second season on Thursday. Season 1 is currently streaming. Twenty-nine years after the end of his Cheers spinoff, Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returned to Boston after his radio and TV career concluded. Dr. Crane was a psychiatrist who became a media personality in the '90s Frasier spinoff and the years in between shows. Advertisement

The revival stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son, Freddy, and Anders Keith as his nephew, David. Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Nicholas Lyndhurst are among the new cast.

"Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it," Grammer said in a statement.

The revival premiered Oct. 12 and its season finale premiered Dec. 7. Frasier co-star Peri Gilpin reprised her role in one episode, and Frasier's ex-wife Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) also appeared in the first season of the revival.

Paramount+ confirmed the Frasier revival will continue filming in front of an audience at the Paramount studios in Los Angeles.