Kali Reis (L) and Jodie Foster starred in "True Detective: Night Country." Photo courtesy of HBO

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO renewed True Detective for a fifth season on Thursday. Season 4 concluded Sunday. Furthermore, HBO announced an overall deal with Issa López to create material for HBO and the Max streaming service. That deal includes the fifth season of True Detective. Advertisement

López created Season 4 of the series, originated by Nic Pizzolatto. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis starred as detectives investigating a murder at an Alaskan research station.

López credited HBO CEO Casey Bloys and Programming Executive Vice President Francesa Orsi with supporting her.

"HBO trusted my vision all the way," López said in a statement. "The idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again."

All seasons of True Detective are streaming on Max.