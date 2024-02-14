'Star Trek: Discovery' to return for final season in April

1 of 4 | "Star Trek: Discovery" will return for a fifth and final season on Paramount+ in April. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Discovery will return for a fifth and final season in April. Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere April 4.

Star Trek: Discovery is the seventh Star Trek series and follows Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew on the starship Discovery.

Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Renne (Rayner) also star.

In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover "a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries."

"But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it," an official synopsis reads.

Star Trek: Discovery is created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, with Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise to serve as showrunners on Season 5.

The series originally premiered on CBS in 2017.