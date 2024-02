1 of 5 | (L-R) "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Annemarie Wiley, Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Erika Jayne will reunite beginning Feb. 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Bravo announced the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion on Wednesday. The reunion will air in three parts beginning Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST. Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke and Annemarie Wiley join host Andy Cohen to reflect on the season. Kathy Hilton also appears in the third episode. Advertisement

As the network announced in November, an uncensored version of the reunions will be available to stream Thursdays on Peacock. A trailer for the reunion shows some of the heated confrontations.

Synopses for the episodes specify Wiley apologizes to Stracke, Richards admits her marriage is in trouble and Kemsley discusses being the victim of a robbery.