Feb. 15 (UPI) -- American Rust Season 2 has an official title and premiere date. Prime Video announced in a press release Thursday that Season 2 will be titled American Rust: Broken Justice and premiere March 28. Advertisement

American Rust is a crime drama based on the Philipp Meyer novel of the same name. The series follows Del Harris (Jeff Daniels), the chief of police in Buell, Pa., a fictional small town in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt.

In Season 1, Harris (Daniels) becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves (Maura Tierney) is accused of murder, and he is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him.

Season 2 will see Harris and Grace (Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season 1. The season, however, "picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone" in the small, tight-knit town.

David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julie Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, Rob Yang and Kyle Beltran also return, while Luna Lauren Velez, Marc Menchaca, Nick Sandow, Britain Seibert, Christopher Denham, Amelisa Workman, Leon Addison Brown and Sara Lindsey join the cast.

American Rust: Broken Justice is executive produced by Daniels, Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O'Connell Marsh and Elisa Ellis.

The season consists of 10 episodes.