Netflix orders two more miniseries based on Harlan Coben mysteries

Richard Armitage can now be seen in the hit Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben's book, "Fool Me Once." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered two more limited series based on Harlan Coben's mystery novels. The next books to be adapted for the screen will be Missing You and Run Away. Advertisement

They will be Netflix's ninth and 10th series based on Coben best-sellers.

No casting has been announced yet.

Victoria Asare-Archer is penning Missing You -- which is expected to start filming in the United Kingdom this spring -- while Danny Brocklehurst is writing Run Away.

Fool Me Once, the most recent adaptation, was released on the streaming service on Jan. 1 and has already gotten more than 61 million views.

Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar starred in the series.

The other Coben titles Netflix has turned into hit miniseries include Safe, The Stranger, Innocent, Hold Tight, The Woods, Stay Close and Gone for Good.

The Stranger and Stay Close also starred Armitage.