Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Clone High will return for a second season in February.

Max shared a trailer and premiere date, Feb. 1, for Season 2 of the animated comedy Thursday.

Clone High is a revival of the Teletoon and MTV series, which aired from 2002 to 2003. The show follows Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc and other teenage clones of historical figures as they attend high school.

The Season 2 cast includes Will Forte (Abe Lincoln), Nicole Sullivan (Joan of Arc), Ayo Edebiri (Harriet Tubman), Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez) and Kelvin Yu (Confucius), along with Phil Lord as Principal Scudworth.

In addition, Jermaine Fowler (Toussaint Louverture), Paul F. Tompkins (Professor Hirsute), Stephen Root (Schneider Snorkelle), Jackee Harry (Jackee the Ripper), Hannah Simone (Lady Godiva) and D'Arcy Carden (Mary) join the cast.

Clone High is created by Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence, who executive produce with Erica Rivinoja and Erick Durbin.