Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 18, 2024 / 1:52 PM

'Clone High' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Clone High will return for a second season in February.

Max shared a trailer and premiere date, Feb. 1, for Season 2 of the animated comedy Thursday.

Advertisement

Clone High is a revival of the Teletoon and MTV series, which aired from 2002 to 2003. The show follows Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc and other teenage clones of historical figures as they attend high school.

The Season 2 cast includes Will Forte (Abe Lincoln), Nicole Sullivan (Joan of Arc), Ayo Edebiri (Harriet Tubman), Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez) and Kelvin Yu (Confucius), along with Phil Lord as Principal Scudworth.

In addition, Jermaine Fowler (Toussaint Louverture), Paul F. Tompkins (Professor Hirsute), Stephen Root (Schneider Snorkelle), Jackee Harry (Jackee the Ripper), Hannah Simone (Lady Godiva) and D'Arcy Carden (Mary) join the cast.

Clone High is created by Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence, who executive produce with Erica Rivinoja and Erick Durbin.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Selena Gomez, David Henrie to return for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel pilot
TV // 2 hours ago
Selena Gomez, David Henrie to return for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel pilot
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and David Henrie will reunite on a "Wizards of Waverly Place" revival at Disney Channel.
Mariska Hargitay calls Olivia Benson's evolution a 'perfect feminist story'
TV // 2 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay calls Olivia Benson's evolution a 'perfect feminist story'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Mariska Hargitay discussed playing Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: SVU" ahead of the show's Season 25 premiere.
'Young Royals' clip teases Wilhelm's return to Hillerska
TV // 3 hours ago
'Young Royals' clip teases Wilhelm's return to Hillerska
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Swedish teen drama "Young Royals" will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
'Messi's World Cup' trailer: Lionel Messi preps for 2022 World Cup
TV // 3 hours ago
'Messi's World Cup' trailer: Lionel Messi preps for 2022 World Cup
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new docuseries about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
TV // 6 hours ago
'Vanderpump Rules' spinoff 'The Valley' coming to Bravo
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Valley" is a new show featuring "Vanderpump Rules" alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
TV // 1 day ago
Jacob Elordi gets stage fright in 'SNL' promo
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" actor Jacob Elordi will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time.
'The New Look' trailer: Dior, Chanel clash in fashion drama
TV // 1 day ago
'The New Look' trailer: Dior, Chanel clash in fashion drama
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "The New Look," a new series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March
TV // 1 day ago
Noel Fielding series 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' coming in March
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin," a comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding, will premiere on Apple TV+ in March.
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
TV // 1 day ago
Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood join 'The White Lotus'
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola will appear in Season 3 of the HBO series "The White Lotus."
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
TV // 2 days ago
'Death and Other Details' stars: Shipboard murder mystery has family tension, laughs
NEW YORK, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Lauren Patten and Violett Beane told UPI one of the reasons they wanted to star in "Death and Other Details" is because it blends comedy so well with drama, mystery and social commentary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Jon Hamm: 'Fargo' character unaware of his hypocrisy
Josh Duhamel, wife Audra celebrate birth of son
Josh Duhamel, wife Audra celebrate birth of son
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Famous birthdays for Jan. 18: Hunter Doohan, Kevin Costner
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
Drake, J. Cole delay 'It's All a Blur - Big as the What?' tour
'Still learning' as director, Dolph Lundgren embraces 'dead-serious comedy' game show
'Still learning' as director, Dolph Lundgren embraces 'dead-serious comedy' game show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement