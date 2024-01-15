Advertisement
TV
Jan. 15, 2024

Harrison Ford honored with Career Achievement honor at Critics Choice Awards

By Karen Butler
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Star Wars and Indiana Jones screen legend Harrison Ford was presented with the Career Achievement honor at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards gala in Santa Monica, Calif.

"First of all, I'm really happy to be here and just see what our business is turning into. And all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in the early part of my career. I'm very happy about that," Ford said as he accepted his award from his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold.

He also expressed his gratitude to the filmmakers and actors he has worked with since he kicked off his career in the 1970s, and affectionately gave his "lovely" wife, actress Calista Flockhart, an affectionate shout-out, saying she "supports me when I need a lot of support -- and I need a lot of support."

Ford, 81, has also recently been seen in the TV shows Shrinking and 1923. His other film credits include American Graffiti, The Fugitive, Regarding Henry, Air Force One and Working Girl.

