Jan. 15, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera says, 'We are all worthy of being seen'

By Karen Butler
America Ferrera attends the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | America Ferrera attends the 29th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- America Ferrera, who accepted this year's Critics Choice SeeHer Award Sunday, said the success of her blockbuster movie, Barbie, shows how much representation on screen matters.

"Receiving the SeeHer Award for my contributions to more authentic portrayals of women and girls -- could it be more meaningful to me? Because I grew up as a first-generation Honduran American girl in love with TV, film and theater, who desperately wanted to be a part of a storytelling legacy that I could not see myself reflected in," Ferrera said.

Over the years, the diversity and complexity of characters have increased, she said, noting she is particularly thrilled to see the success of her fellow Latinas Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez.

"To me, this is the best and highest use of storytelling to affirm one another's full humanity, to uphold the truth that we are all worthy of being seen -- Black, brown, indigenous Asian, trans, disabled, any body type, any gender. We are all worthy of having our lives richly and authentically reflective," Ferrera said.

The actress' Barbie co-star Margot Robbie presented her with the award.

The blockbuster won six prizes throughout the evening -- Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair & Makeup and Best Song for "I'm Just Ken."

