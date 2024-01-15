Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera says, 'We are all worthy of being seen'

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- America Ferrera, who accepted this year's Critics Choice SeeHer Award Sunday, said the success of her blockbuster movie, Barbie, shows how much representation on screen matters.
"Receiving the SeeHer Award for my contributions to more authentic portrayals of women and girls -- could it be more meaningful to me? Because I grew up as a first-generation Honduran American girl in love with TV, film and theater, who desperately wanted to be a part of a storytelling legacy that I could not see myself reflected in," Ferrera said.