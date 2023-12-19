Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 19, 2023 / 1:22 PM

Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham to star in Prime Video action comedy

By Annie Martin
Octavia Spencer will star in a new series from Tessa Coates. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Octavia Spencer will star in a new series from Tessa Coates. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham are teaming up on a new Prime Video series.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Spencer and Waddingham will star in an untitled action-adventure comedy from Tessa Coates (Feel Good).

Advertisement

The eight-episode series is created by Coates and produced by Skydance Television, along with Andy and Barbara Muschietti's Double Dream and Spencer's Orit Entertainment.

The show is based on an original pitch from Coates and follows Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), two best friends who know everything about each other ... well, almost everything.

"Judith has been living a double life that Debbie knows nothing about: she is a highly trained assassin. When a hit goes horribly wrong, Judith and Debbie must go on the run together and work to repair their broken friendship -- all while being targeted by a mysterious enemy who wants them dead. And only together, can they solve this layered mystery," an official synopsis reads.

Coates will executive produce with Spencer, Waddingham and the Muschiettis.

"I was in as soon as I heard Tessa's stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream," Spencer said. "We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality."

Advertisement

"I'm not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates' hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream," Waddingham added. "To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon! It's all just incredibly exciting, and I can't wait to get our collective teeth into it!"

Spencer's previous TV credits include Truth Be Told and Red Band Society, while Waddingham starred on Game of Thrones and Ted Lasso.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson end-of-year special gets trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson end-of-year special gets trailer
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The "2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson" special is coming to Peacock.
Angela Bassett to play president in 'Zero Day' series
TV // 3 hours ago
Angela Bassett to play president in 'Zero Day' series
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens and Bill Camp will star with Robert DeNiro and Lizzy Caplan in the Netflix thriller "Zero Day."
British Airways reverses plan to drop Jewish comedy 'Hapless'
TV // 3 hours ago
British Airways reverses plan to drop Jewish comedy 'Hapless'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- British Airways on Tuesday reversed its decision to pull the Jewish comedy Hapless from its in-flight entertainment service amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'The Buccaneers': Apple TV+ renews period drama for Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Buccaneers': Apple TV+ renews period drama for Season 2
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "The Buccaneers," a series based on the Edith Wharton novel, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman experiences tragedy in Hong Kong
TV // 5 hours ago
'Expats' trailer: Nicole Kidman experiences tragedy in Hong Kong
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Expats," a new series created by Lulu Wang and starring Nicole Kidman, is coming to Prime Video.
'La Brea' survivors dodge T-rex, Stegosaurus, crocs and more
TV // 23 hours ago
'La Brea' survivors dodge T-rex, Stegosaurus, crocs and more
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- NBC released the first full trailer for "La Brea" Season 3 on Monday. The show returns for its final season Jan. 9.
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
TV // 1 day ago
Con O'Neill, Rhys Darby: Warmth, authenticity, diversity draw fandom to 'Flag'
NEW YORK, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the gay pirate rom-com, "Our Flag Means Death," wrapped in late October, but on any given day, the HBO show and its stars can still be seen trending on social media.
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Warrior," a martial arts series based on a concept by Bruce Lee, won't return for Season 4 on Max.
'Beacon 23': Stephan James series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Beacon 23': Stephan James series renewed for Season 2
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Beacon 23," a sci-fi mystery thriller starring Stephan James, will return for a second season on MGM+.
'Monsieur Spade' teaser: Clive Owen plays iconic detective
TV // 1 day ago
'Monsieur Spade' teaser: Clive Owen plays iconic detective
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Monsieur Spade," a new series starring Clive Owen as "The Maltese Falcon" character Sam Spade, is coming to AMC and Acorn TV.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Mandy Moore: 'Dr. Death' Season 2 'should feel empowering'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Aisha Tyler, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell call 'Archer' end 'bittersweet'
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
Julie Andrews, Rita Ora join Dick Van Dyke 98th birthday special
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
'Warrior' canceled at Max; Netflix picks up existing seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement