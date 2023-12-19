Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham to star in Prime Video action comedy

1 of 3 | Octavia Spencer will star in a new series from Tessa Coates. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham are teaming up on a new Prime Video series. The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that Spencer and Waddingham will star in an untitled action-adventure comedy from Tessa Coates (Feel Good).

The eight-episode series is created by Coates and produced by Skydance Television, along with Andy and Barbara Muschietti's Double Dream and Spencer's Orit Entertainment.

The show is based on an original pitch from Coates and follows Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), two best friends who know everything about each other ... well, almost everything.

"Judith has been living a double life that Debbie knows nothing about: she is a highly trained assassin. When a hit goes horribly wrong, Judith and Debbie must go on the run together and work to repair their broken friendship -- all while being targeted by a mysterious enemy who wants them dead. And only together, can they solve this layered mystery," an official synopsis reads.

Coates will executive produce with Spencer, Waddingham and the Muschiettis.

"I was in as soon as I heard Tessa's stunning pitch. To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream," Spencer said. "We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality."

"I'm not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates' hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream," Waddingham added. "To then see the immediate excited response from a mighty beast like Amazon! It's all just incredibly exciting, and I can't wait to get our collective teeth into it!"

Spencer's previous TV credits include Truth Be Told and Red Band Society, while Waddingham starred on Game of Thrones and Ted Lasso.