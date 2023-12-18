Trending
'Beacon 23': Stephan James series renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
Stephan James will return as Halan in "Beacon 23" Season 2. Photo courtesy of MGM+
1 of 4 | Stephan James will return as Halan in "Beacon 23" Season 2. Photo courtesy of MGM+

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Beacon 23 will return for a second season on MGM+.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it renewed the sci-fi mystery thriller series for Season 2.

Beacon 23 is based on the Hugh Howey book, which takes place in "the farthest reaches of the Milky Way." The show is created and executive produced by Zak Penn, with Glen Mazzara and Joy Blake as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Season 1 followed Aster (Lena Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, whose fates became entangled after they found themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that served as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers.

In Season 2, Beacon 23 is "now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way."

James and Natasha Mumba will return to star in Season 2, with Ellen Wong to join the cast.

"The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey's best-selling book to life, and we're excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23's universe of suspense, emotion, and unforeseen twists," MGM+ head Michael Wright said.

"Beacon 23's Season Two ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists, and exciting new characters," Mazzara added. "It's a thrill ride. I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Season 2 will premiere on MGM+ in April.

