Dec. 14, 2023 / 1:17 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race': Charlize Theron, Becky G among Season 16 guest judges

By Annie Martin
Charlize Theron will appear as a guest judge in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 16. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Charlize Theron will appear as a guest judge in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 16. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race is unveiling its Season 16 guest judges.

MTV shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring the 14 new contestants and guest judges Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlize Theron.

Becky G, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez and Ronan Farrow will also appear as guest judges.

RuPaul returns to host and serve on the judges panel with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison.

RuPaul's Drag Race is a reality competition series featuring drag performers who take part in challenges in the hopes of becoming America's next drag superstar.

MTV introduced the Season 16 contestants -- Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse -- last week.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16 premieres Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

