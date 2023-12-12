Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 12, 2023 / 12:35 PM

'Apples Never Fall' gets photos, March premiere date

By Annie Martin
"Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 4 | "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the new series Apples Never Fall.

The streaming service shared first-look photos and a March premiere date for the mystery drama Tuesday.

Advertisement

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel. The adaptation hails from Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair), who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles star.

Apples Never Fall follows the Delaneys, a seemingly picture-perfect family whose lives are upended after matriarch Joy (Bening) suddenly goes missing.

"Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Brie, Lacy, Merrigan-Turner, Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's darkest secrets begin to surface," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

David Heyman serves as executive producer alongside Marnich.

"The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us," Marnich said in a press release. "Ultimately, Apples Never Fall is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family."

"Apples Never Fall is Liane Moriarty at her very best and I am immensely grateful and proud that she has given me the opportunity to bring it to the screen," Heyman added. "Liane's characters are vivid, complex and the story she tells is about how those we hold dearest can hurt us the most."

Moriarty's books Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have previously been adapted for TV.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Palm Royale' photos: Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern star in new comedy
TV // 1 hour ago
'Palm Royale' photos: Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern star in new comedy
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Palm Royale," a new series starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney and Leslie Bibb, is coming to Apple TV+.
Daytime Emmys: Jennifer Nettles, Shemar Moore join broadcast
TV // 2 hours ago
Daytime Emmys: Jennifer Nettles, Shemar Moore join broadcast
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Nettles will perform at the Daytime Emmy Awards, while Shemar Moore will present the Lifetime Achievement Honor to Susan Lucci.
'Bridgerton' to have two-part Season 3 in spring 2024
TV // 2 hours ago
'Bridgerton' to have two-part Season 3 in spring 2024
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 3 will be split into two parts and premiere on Netflix in spring 2024.
'Blue Eye Samurai': Netflix renews series for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'Blue Eye Samurai': Netflix renews series for Season 2
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Blue Eye Samurai," an animated series featuring Maya Erskine, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Olivia Rodrigo performs 'Can't Catch Me Now' on 'Late Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo performs 'Can't Catch Me Now' on 'Late Show'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo performed "Can't Catch Me Now," her song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
TV // 3 hours ago
'BiP' couples Aaron and Eliza, John Henry and Kat split up
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- "Bachelor in Paradise" couples Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei and John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo broke up following the Season 9 finale.
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
TV // 8 hours ago
Lea Salonga, David Suchet moved by Tabernacle Choir special's WWII story
NEW YORK, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Broadway legend Lea Salonga and "Poirot" icon David Suchet say they were moved to tears by the powerful and inspiring story at the heart of this year's "Season of Light: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir" program.
'Too Much': Lena Dunham rom-com series coming to Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Too Much': Lena Dunham rom-com series coming to Netflix
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- "Too Much," a new show from Lena Dunham and Luis Felber and starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe, is in the works at Netflix.
Ncuti Gatwa debuts as 15th Doctor in 'Doctor Who' special
TV // 1 day ago
Ncuti Gatwa debuts as 15th Doctor in 'Doctor Who' special
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa made his debut as the 15th Doctor in the "Doctor Who" 60th anniversary episodes.
David Morrissey, Aimee Lou Wood to star in BBC comedy 'Daddy Issues'
TV // 1 day ago
David Morrissey, Aimee Lou Wood to star in BBC comedy 'Daddy Issues'
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" alum David Morrissey and "Sex Education" actress Aimee Lou Wood have signed on to play father and daughter in the BBC's new six-part comedy, "Daddy Issues."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
Google celebrates 25 years of searching with Doodle game
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
Pierce Brosnan will cherish acting with late James Caan in 'Fast Charlie'
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
TV cancellations: No new seasons for 'Station 19,' 'Lucky Hank'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement