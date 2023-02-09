Trending
Feb. 9, 2023 / 1:05 PM

'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation

By Annie Martin
Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sam Neill has joined the cast of the new series Apples Never Fall.

Peacock said in a press release Thursday that Neill, 75, will star in the upcoming limited drama series.

Apples Never Fall is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. The show hails from writer and showrunner Melanie Marnich, who also executive produces with David Heyman.

The new series follows the seemingly-perfect couple Joy and Stan Delaney, former tennis coaches with four adult children.

"After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes," an official description reads.

Annette Bening was previously announced to star as Joy. Neill will play Joy's husband, Stan.

Moriarty's novels Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers have previously been adapted for television.

Neill's previous TV roles include Thomas Wolsey on The Tudors and Chester Campbell on Peaky Blinders.

