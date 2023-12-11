1 of 4 | "Too Much," a new show from Lena Dunham (L) and Luis Felber, is in the works at Netflix. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham has a new show in the works at Netflix. Netflix announced Monday that it is developing the romantic comedy series Too Much. Advertisement

Too Much hails from Dunham and her husband Luis Felber and stars Megan Stalter (Hacks) and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus).

The series asks the question, "Do Americans and Brits speak the same language?"

A new rom-com series from Lena Dunham and husband Luis Felber is coming soon to Netflix. Too Much will star Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe and asks the question...do Americans and Brits speak the same language? The series will be produced by Working Title Television and Lena... pic.twitter.com/U7vCRIFGNX— Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2023

Deadline confirmed the news and said production will begin in the United Kingdom in 2024.

Too Much follows Jessica (Stalter), a New York workaholic reeling from a broken relationship, who takes a job in London. The character meets and forms an unusual connection with Felix (Sharpe), a musician

"This is a show that is very close to my heart -- created with my husband Luis, cast with my favorite actors -- the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends -- and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me," Dunham said in a statement. "Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life."

Advertisement

Too Much is written and directed by Dunham and features original music by Felber. Dunham and Felber also executive produce.

Too Much will mark Dunham's first series since Camping. The actress, writer and producer is also known for creating and starring on Girls.