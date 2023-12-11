Trending
Dec. 11, 2023 / 12:45 PM

'Too Much': Lena Dunham rom-com series coming to Netflix

By Annie Martin
"Too Much," a new show from Lena Dunham (L) and Luis Felber, is in the works at Netflix. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | "Too Much," a new show from Lena Dunham (L) and Luis Felber, is in the works at Netflix. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham has a new show in the works at Netflix.

Netflix announced Monday that it is developing the romantic comedy series Too Much.

Too Much hails from Dunham and her husband Luis Felber and stars Megan Stalter (Hacks) and Will Sharpe (The White Lotus).

The series asks the question, "Do Americans and Brits speak the same language?"

Deadline confirmed the news and said production will begin in the United Kingdom in 2024.

Too Much follows Jessica (Stalter), a New York workaholic reeling from a broken relationship, who takes a job in London. The character meets and forms an unusual connection with Felix (Sharpe), a musician

"This is a show that is very close to my heart -- created with my husband Luis, cast with my favorite actors -- the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends -- and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me," Dunham said in a statement. "Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life."

Too Much is written and directed by Dunham and features original music by Felber. Dunham and Felber also executive produce.

Too Much will mark Dunham's first series since Camping. The actress, writer and producer is also known for creating and starring on Girls.

