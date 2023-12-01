1 of 5 | Emma Stone is set to host "SNL" for a fifth time this weekened. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is set to guest host this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live. A new promo for the episode notes this will be the fifth time the actress takes the reins at the sketch comedy show. Advertisement

Tom Hanks coined the term "The Five-Timers Club" when he reached the guest hosting milestone in 1990.

Since then, Hanks and other members of the exclusive group -- such as Steve Martin, Christopher Walken, Tina Fey, Candice Bergen and Drew Barrymore -- have kept the joke running by showing up wearing fancy jackets with 5s embroidered on the front to welcome newcomers.

The new promo suggests some big stars might pop by to present Stone with a jacket of her own.

Noah Kahan will provide the musical entertainment for this weekend's show.

SATURDAY! Emma Stone is a Five-Timer with music from @NoahKahan!!! pic.twitter.com/IG0bnXZjyA— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 30, 2023