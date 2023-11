1 of 3 | Ryan Seacrest hosts the annual New Year's Eve special "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest has been renewed through 2029. ABC and Dick Clark Productions have extended their deal for the annual New Year's Eve special, prolonging its run through Jan. 1, 2029. The previous agreement was to end in 2024.

New Year's Rockin' Eve is the longest-running New Year's Eve television special. The show originally premiered on NBC in 1972 and moved to ABC in 1974.

Late television personality Dick Clark hosted the special for 30 years. Ryan Seacrest joined the show in December 2005 and has hosted the special solo since Clark's death in 2012.

The party continues We are thrilled to announce the renewal of Dick Clark's New Year's #RockinEve with @RyanSeacrest on @ABCNetwork through January 1, 2029 ✨ See you on December 31st! pic.twitter.com/Mu73KiqK0S— New Year's Rockin' Eve (@RockinEve) November 20, 2023

New Year's Rockin' Eve features musical performances by popular artists and coverage of the annual ball drop in Times Square in New York City.

This year's show will air Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

The 2022 show drew 13.8 million total viewers.