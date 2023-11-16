Trending
Nov. 16, 2023 / 7:52 AM

Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards

By Karen Butler
Keke Palmer is set to host this month's Soul Train Awards ceremony. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Emmy Award-winning actress and recording artist Keke Palmer is set to host and perform at the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, BET has announced.

The prize presentation celebrates excellence in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop music.

Also booked to sing at the event are BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long and SWV.

Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the Soul Train Awards nominations with nine apiece.

"Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can't wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party," Connie Orlando -- BET's executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the Soul Train Awards stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can't-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music."

Palmer, 30, is known for her roles in Akeelah and the Bee, Madea's Family Reunion, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, True Jackson, VP, Cinderella, Scream Queens, Scream, Berlin Station, Ice Age: Continental Drift and Nope.

She hosted talk show Just Keke in 2014 and Strahan, Sara & Keke in 2019-2020.

Palmer gave birth to her first child, a son, in February, and her latest album, Big Boss, was released in May.

Keke Palmer arrives for the 7th Annual Family Television Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 30, 2005. Palmer got her start in Hollywood as a child actor and appeared in "Barbershop 2: Back in Business" the year prior. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

