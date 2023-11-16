Keke Palmer to host the Soul Train Awards

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Emmy Award-winning actress and recording artist Keke Palmer is set to host and perform at the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, BET has announced.
The prize presentation celebrates excellence in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop music.
Also booked to sing at the event are BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long and SWV.
Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the Soul Train Awards nominations with nine apiece.
"Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can't wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party," Connie Orlando -- BET's executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy -- said in a statement Wednesday.