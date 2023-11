Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Britbox released the trailer for its upcoming series Archie on Thursday. The ITV series premieres Dec. 7 with two episodes and two more Dec. 14.

Jason Isaacs portrays Cary Grant as an adult and Oaklee Pendergast plays the young actor who changed his name from Archie Leach to Grant. The show includes scenes of Grant filming movies like North by Northwest and Charade.