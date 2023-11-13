Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 13, 2023 / 5:53 PM

'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say

By Fred Topel
Left to rightl, Yuji Okumoto, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio star in "Cobra Kai." Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Left to rightl, Yuji Okumoto, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio star in "Cobra Kai." Photo courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai will end with its upcoming sixth season, but the creators of the show confirmed it would not end in a way that rules out revisiting the characters again.

The show picked up with the characters from The Karate Kid 30 years later and introduced original characters.

Advertisement

"Hopefully, the characters are rich enough that if there is an opportunity in the future to pick up with them again one day, they'll still be characters people are hoping to spend time with," Jon Hurwitz told UPI in a Zoom interview for the new Netflix series Obliterated.

Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald created Cobra Kai for YouTube in 2018. It moved to Netflix in 2020, on which the third and subsequent seasons premiered.

The writers of Cobra Kai have resumed after breaking for the Writers Guild of America strike in May, and Hurwitz confirmed they are reaching the ending the trio imagined when they conceived the show.

"We've also added so many characters to the mix and storylines to the mix that it's constantly evolving what this final season is going to be," Hurwitz said. "We are taking ourselves to places in the finale that we think are going to be fun, surprising and exciting."

Advertisement

Cobra Kai added the characters Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny's (William Zabka) teenage children and their high school classmates. By Season 4, additional freshmen joined the Karate dojos.

Heald said the new characters take them further than their original idea for a Cobra Kai ending. The trio hopes fans will want to revisit their original characters the way they revisited Johnny and Daniel.

However, Heald said the Cobra Kai series finale will be a fitting conclusion.

"We intend to deliver on satisfying wrap ups for one and all," Heald said.

UPI will present the interview with Hurwitz, Heald and Schlossberg for Obliterated ahead of the show's Nov. 30 premiere on Netflix.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
TV // 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as 'Parish'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- AMC released the first trailer for the upcoming series "Parish." Giancarlo Esposito stars in the series coming next year.
Bobby Berk to leave 'Queer Eye' after Season 8
TV // 4 hours ago
Bobby Berk to leave 'Queer Eye' after Season 8
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Bobby Berk said he's made the difficult but "necessary" decision to exit the Netflix series "Queer Eye" after Season 8.
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
TV // 1 day ago
Timothee Chalamet hosts 'SNL,' sings about SAG-AFTRA strike
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka" and "Dune" star Timothee Chalamet hosted "Saturday Night Live" for a second time this weekend.
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
TV // 2 days ago
Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony to air on CBS Dec. 15
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony is set to air on CBS Dec. 15.
Anthony Anderson and mom to host 'We Are Family'
TV // 3 days ago
Anthony Anderson and mom to host 'We Are Family'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Fox announced Friday that Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, have signed on to host the music game show, "We Are Family," premiering Jan. 3.
'Arcane' Season 2 coming to Netflix in November 2024
TV // 3 days ago
'Arcane' Season 2 coming to Netflix in November 2024
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Arcane," an animated series set in the "League of Legends" universe, will return for a second season on Netflix in 2024.
'Big Brother:' Season 25 winner crowned, holiday special announced
TV // 3 days ago
'Big Brother:' Season 25 winner crowned, holiday special announced
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jag Bains became the first Sikh-American crowned the winner of the CBS competition series, "Big Brother," on Thursday night.
No 'Good Doctor' spinoff, Season 2 of 'Rookie: Feds' for ABC
TV // 3 days ago
No 'Good Doctor' spinoff, Season 2 of 'Rookie: Feds' for ABC
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- ABC has decided not to bring back "Rookie: Feds" for a second season or move forward with "The Good Lawyer," a planned spinoff of its hit medical drama, "The Good Doctor."
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
TV // 3 days ago
Starz confirms new 'Spartacus' series reviving villain Ashur
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Starz greenlit "Spartacus: House of Ashur" on Thursday. The new series in the "Spartacus" universe brings Ashur (Nick Tarabay) back from the dead.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' teaser shows live-action Aang, fire lords
TV // 4 days ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' teaser shows live-action Aang, fire lords
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released the teaser trailer for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Thursday. The live-action series premieres Feb. 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Red Velvet shares 'Chill Kill' music video teaser, album preview
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White tackle Von Erich brothers emotions in 'Iron Claw'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates birth of sixth child: '3 boys, 3 girls.... Done'
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Ashley Darby weighs in on Juan Dixon affair rumors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement