'Cobra Kai' series finale will leave room for spin-offs, creators say

1 of 5 | Left to rightl, Yuji Okumoto, William Zabka and Ralph Macchio star in "Cobra Kai." Photo courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai will end with its upcoming sixth season, but the creators of the show confirmed it would not end in a way that rules out revisiting the characters again. The show picked up with the characters from The Karate Kid 30 years later and introduced original characters. Advertisement

"Hopefully, the characters are rich enough that if there is an opportunity in the future to pick up with them again one day, they'll still be characters people are hoping to spend time with," Jon Hurwitz told UPI in a Zoom interview for the new Netflix series Obliterated.

Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald created Cobra Kai for YouTube in 2018. It moved to Netflix in 2020, on which the third and subsequent seasons premiered.

The writers of Cobra Kai have resumed after breaking for the Writers Guild of America strike in May, and Hurwitz confirmed they are reaching the ending the trio imagined when they conceived the show.

"We've also added so many characters to the mix and storylines to the mix that it's constantly evolving what this final season is going to be," Hurwitz said. "We are taking ourselves to places in the finale that we think are going to be fun, surprising and exciting."

Cobra Kai added the characters Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny's (William Zabka) teenage children and their high school classmates. By Season 4, additional freshmen joined the Karate dojos.

Heald said the new characters take them further than their original idea for a Cobra Kai ending. The trio hopes fans will want to revisit their original characters the way they revisited Johnny and Daniel.

However, Heald said the Cobra Kai series finale will be a fitting conclusion.

"We intend to deliver on satisfying wrap ups for one and all," Heald said.

UPI will present the interview with Hurwitz, Heald and Schlossberg for Obliterated ahead of the show's Nov. 30 premiere on Netflix.