Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 2, 2023 / 11:43 AM / Updated at 11:44 AM

Hollywood writers go on strike; nightly talk shows immediately stop production

By Matt Bernardini
Members of the Writers Guild of America on strike in 2007. The WGA voted on Tuesday to go on strike after negotiations with the Hollywood studios fell through. File Photo courtesy Jim Ruymen/UPI
Members of the Writers Guild of America on strike in 2007. The WGA voted on Tuesday to go on strike after negotiations with the Hollywood studios fell through. File Photo courtesy Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Hollywood writers went on strike on Tuesday after negotiations between the writers union and the studios fell through.

The board of directors for the Writers Guild of America voted unanimously to call for a walkout effective just after midnight with picketing set to begin Tuesday afternoon, the union said.

Advertisement

In a statement, WGA said the decision to strike came after it failed to reach an agreement after six weeks of negotiations with studios and streaming services including Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

"The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing," the union said in a statement.

RELATED 'Ted Lasso' honors late soccer journalist Grant Wahl

The strike will bring an end to television production until an agreement is reached, bringing wide-ranging impacts to the entertainment industry.

Some scripted television series may be forced to shorten their seasons, while the production of television shows and films may otherwise be delayed.

Immediately, nightly network talk shows including The Late Show with Steven Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers will stop running new episodes and instead air re-runs in most cases.

Advertisement

Comedy Central's The Daily Show and HBOs Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight are also expected to halt new episodes.

A final decision on whether NBC's Saturday Night Live will continue production is expected later in the week.

Union members are seeking pay increases to offset higher living costs. Median writer-producer pay has declined 4%, or 23% when adjusted for inflation, according to WGA statistics.

RELATED Hollywood creators demand protections for workers in anti-abortion states

"Writers are ready for a deal from the studios that allows writers to share in the success of the content they create and build a stable life," the guild tweeted on April 17.

Ted Lasso and Black Lady Sketch Show writer Ashley Nicole Black said that networks now sell shows to their own streaming services instead of syndication packages, reducing writer royalties.

"Even if it's a huge hit, they get to determine the value and then they send you a check for $1.25," Black wrote.

Full Frontal and Tonight Show writer Mike Drucker said that shorter seasons of 10 or fewer episodes, favored by streaming services, mean that staff writers don't have a full year of work anymore.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the association that represents studios, television networks and streaming platforms, said that it had offered compensation agreements for the writers. However, NBC News reported that one of the biggest disputes was regarding union proposals that would require companies to staff television shows with a certain number of writers for a specific period of time, "whether needed or not."

Advertisement

Read More

Actress Marsha Hunt, who faced blacklist, dies at 104

Latest Headlines

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
May 2 (UPI) -- The city of Davis, Calif., issued a shelter-in-place order for a part of Tuesday morning after a third person was stabbed in a week there, shocking this central California college town.
Missouri judge puts rule banning gender-affirming care on hold until May 15
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Missouri judge puts rule banning gender-affirming care on hold until May 15
May 2 (UPI) -- An emergency rule enacted by the attorney general in Missouri that placed wide-ranging restrictions on transgender healthcare there was blocked until at least May 15 by a St. Louis County judge on Monday.
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
National Mall site approved for fallen journalists memorial
May 2 (UPI) -- An independent federal agency has approved a plan to build a memorial on the National Mall to honor fallen journalists, officials said.
Okla. governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors into law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Okla. governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors into law
May 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors, making it the latest Republican-led state to prohibit the administration of such medical care.
Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail
May 2 (UPI) -- Federal and state law enforcement are hunting two inmates, including one person held on suspicion of murder, after they escaped from a Virginia regional jail over the weekend.
Federal probes launched into 2 hospitals for denying woman abortion care
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal probes launched into 2 hospitals for denying woman abortion care
May 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has launched a pair of investigations into two hospitals that refused to perform an abortion on a pregnant woman experiencing a medical emergency.
COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers, int'l travelers to end May 11
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers, int'l travelers to end May 11
May 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced plans to end COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week for federal employees, international travelers, Head Start educators and CMS-certified healthcare facilities.
U.S. religious freedom panel again calls for India to be blacklisted
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. religious freedom panel again calls for India to be blacklisted
May 1 (UPI) -- For the fourth consecutive year, an independent U.S. government panel has called on the United States to add India to its list of countries guilty of committing severe violations of religious freedom.
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
May 1 (UPI) -- Seven people have been found dead, including two missing teenage girls and a convicted rapist, on a property in Oklahoma, according to the Okmulgee County sheriff.
U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S.-Philippines military alliance expansion discussed at White House meeting
May 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Monday to reaffirm U.S. defense commitments in Southeast Asia and discuss ways to shore up their expanding military alliance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
Floods threaten Utah, Midwest as more rain forecast for New York City
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
90-vehicle crash in Illinois dust storm kills 6, injures dozens
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement