Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 20, 2023 / 1:42 PM

'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Ralph Macchio attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. He's the star of the Netlix series "Cobra Kai," which announced its sixth and final season on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ralph Macchio attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. He's the star of the Netlix series "Cobra Kai," which announced its sixth and final season on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai's sixth season will be its last, the series' creators announced Friday. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg shared a letter with fans on Friday.

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the letter said. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted.

Advertisement

The Netflix show starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka takes up where The Karate Kid film left off. In the series set 30 years later, the tensions between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) continue to fester.

Last season, Cobra Kai notched 95 and 105 hours of views in consecutive weeks.

Advertisement

The trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5, which counts Will Smith and Overbrook Entertainment among its executive producers, promises the "biggest and baddest season yet," but it will be the final one.

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement," the creators added, saying the show's fanbase was "the best on the planet."

However, there may be some life yet in the franchise series. The statement ended with "Cobra Kai never dies." And last year, Hurwitz talked about a future beyond the existing show.

"There are ways, and you see it with other shows and other franchises, of being able to play within this universe, get those Karate Kid vibes and feels out there in different ways, Hurwitz told Entertainment Weekly. "That in our minds is like, OK, how do we land these characters in an awesome place? And how could we continue to play with some of these action figures in different ways beyond that?

Advertisement

He added, "Every option is on the table. It's a special piece of entertainment that we're connected to. And now, even more than five years ago, we are dying to explore more."

Read More

Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving' 'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5

Latest Headlines

Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
TV // 26 minutes ago
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lauren Ambrose says viewers will see her busy and ambitious character Dorothy in a completely new light in the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller, "Servant."
'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023
TV // 1 hour ago
'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Invincible," an animated superhero series featuring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons and Seth Rogen, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
TV // 2 hours ago
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Freeridge," a new teen drama from the creators of "On My Block," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Gossip Girl," a teen drama starring Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak, won't return for Season 3.
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Starz renewed "Outlander" for an eighth and final season and officially greenlit the "Blood of My Blood" prequel series.
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress Tatyana Ali will play a new character in the Peacock reboot "Bel-Air."
'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Starz series "BMF" has earned a third season renewal just after the gritty show produced by 50 Cent made its second season premiere.
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" introduces an endearing new cast of teenagers from 30 years ago, who shine after the cameos from original cast members give them space.
Ted, Nate face off in first 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 pic
TV // 1 day ago
Ted, Nate face off in first 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 pic
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the first image from "Ted Lasso" Season 3 on Wednesday and announced the show would return this Spring.
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
TV // 1 day ago
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "The Reluctant Traveler" on Wednesday. Eugene Levy hosts and produces the travel series, premiering Feb. 24 .
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Riley Keough shares throwback photo of mom Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough shares throwback photo of mom Lisa Marie Presley
'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow files for divorce
'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement