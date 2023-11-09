Trending
TV
Nov. 9, 2023 / 1:09 PM

'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin investigates in new trailer

By Annie Martin
Emma Corrin stars in the new series "A Murder at the End of the World." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Emma Corrin stars in the new series "A Murder at the End of the World." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- FX is teasing the new series A Murder at the End of the World.

The network shared a trailer for the mystery thriller Thursday featuring Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Clive Owen.

A Murder at the End of the World is created by The OA co-creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.

Corrin stars as Darby Hart, an amateur detective described as a "Gen Z Sherlock Holmes." The character is invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote location, along with eight other guests.

"When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use her skills to prove it was murder before the killer takes another life," an official synopsis reads.

Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen and Raúl Esparza also star.

FX released a first trailer for the show in September.

A Murder at the End of the World premieres Nov. 14 on FX on Hulu.

The series is "a compelling mystery with relevant twist," according to a UPI review.

