Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 8, 2023 / 1:16 PM

'The Boys': Homelander, Butcher appear in Season 4 posters

By Annie Martin
Antony Starr plays Homelander on "The Boys.' File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Antony Starr plays Homelander on "The Boys.' File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing The Boys Season 4.

Prime Video shared posters for the season Wednesday featuring Antony Starr as Homelander and Karl Urban as Billy Butcher.

Advertisement

The posters tease an election day victory for Homelander (Starr), who backed running mates Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) for president and vice president.

Homelander is seen standing triumphant as confetti rains down on him, while Butcher (Urban) is shown looking defeated while surrounded by balloons and confetti on the ground.

The posters confirm a 2024 premiere date for Season 4.

The Boys is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book series. The show follows the Boys, a group of vigilantes, as they work to take down a team of corrupt superheroes.

Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell also star.

The Boys was renewed for Season 4 in June 2022.

In addition, The Boys spinoff Gen V was renewed for a second season in October.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hannah Waddingham sings in trailer for 'Home for Christmas' special
TV // 3 hours ago
Hannah Waddingham sings in trailer for 'Home for Christmas' special
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso" actress Hannah Waddingham will perform holiday classics with celebrity guests in the Apple TV+ special "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas."
Disney+ looks for a Korean action hero hit with vengeful 'Vigilante'
TV // 5 hours ago
Disney+ looks for a Korean action hero hit with vengeful 'Vigilante'
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Vigilante," a new Disney+ series from South Korea based on a popular webtoon, follows an action hero looking for vengeance played by popular star Nam Joo-hyuk.
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman takes on rogue MI5 team in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy thriller starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristin Scott Thomas, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
'The Artful Dodger' trailer: Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays 'Oliver Twist' pickpocket
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Artful Dodger' trailer: Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays 'Oliver Twist' pickpocket
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "The Artful Dodger," a new series based on the "Oliver Twist" character, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
'Shogun' teaser shows Cosmo Jarvis wash up in Japan
TV // 1 day ago
'Shogun' teaser shows Cosmo Jarvis wash up in Japan
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Shōgun," a a new series starring Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, is coming to FX on Hulu.
House of Avalon will return for 'Avalon TV' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
House of Avalon will return for 'Avalon TV' Season 2
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- World of Wonder renewed the variety series "Avalon TV" starring the House of Avalon collective on Tuesday. The season finale streams Monday.
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Reacher," an action series starring Alan Ritchson, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'House' to stream on Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'House' to stream on Hulu
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- All eight seasons of "House," a medical drama starring Hugh Laurie, are coming to Hulu.
'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
TV // 2 days ago
'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "The Velveteen Rabbit," a live-action and animated special featuring Helena Bonham Carter, is coming to Apple TV+.
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Murder at the End of the World' a compelling mystery with relevant twist
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "A Murder at the End of the World," premiering Nov. 14 on Hulu, layers relevant themes of A.I. and wealth distribution in a tech-savvy mystery that keeps you guessing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement