Nov. 8, 2023 / 11:39 AM

'Mean Girls' trailer: Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp star in movie musical

By Annie Martin
Reneé Rapp plays Regina George in the new film "Mean Girls." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI
Reneé Rapp plays Regina George in the new film "Mean Girls." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Mean Girls.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie musical Wednesday featuring Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp.

Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical featuring music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and a book by Tina Fey. The musical itself is inspired by the 2004 film written by Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

The new Mean Girls is written by Fey and directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne.

The cast includes Rice as Cady Heron, Rapp as Regina George, Fey as Ms. Norbury, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis Ian, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels and Busy Philipps as Mrs. George.

"New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika Vandanapu). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs," an official synopsis reads.

Mean Girls opens in theaters Jan. 12, 2024.

