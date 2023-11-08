Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 8, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You,' 'Seven' on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
Jungkook performed songs from his album "Golden" on "Today." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
1 of 3 | Jungkook performed songs from his album "Golden" on "Today." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook took to the stage on Today.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, performed songs from his debut solo album, Golden, during Wednesday's episode of the NBC morning talk show.

Advertisement

Jungkook serenaded fans with "Standing Next to You," "Seven" featuring Latto and "3D" featuring Jack Harlow.

The singer released a music video for "Standing Next to You" alongside Golden last week.

Golden also features the songs "Closer to You" featuring Major Lazer, "Yes or No," "Please Don't Change" featuring DJ Snake, "Hate You," "Somebody," "Too Sad to Dance' and "Shot Glass of Tears."

Jungkook performed "Standing Next to You" and gave an interview during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer was among the big MTV Europe Music Awards winners, which were announced Sunday after the show was canceled.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group made its debut in 2013.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, performed and gave an interview on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Stray Kids 'let it rock' in 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids 'let it rock' in 'Rock (LALALALA)' music video teaser
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Rock (LALALALA)," a song from its EP "Rock-Star."
Peso Pluma to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
Peso Pluma to perform at Billboard Music Awards
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Música Mexicana singer-songwriter Peso Pluma was the first performer announced Monday to take the stage at this month's Billboard Music Awards ceremony.
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Jungkook among big winners
Music // 2 days ago
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Jungkook among big winners
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- MTV announced the winners of the MTV Europe Music Awards after the show was canceled due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Blink-182's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Blink-182's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Rock band Blink-182's One More Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Twice to release 'Heart Shaker' holiday remix
Music // 4 days ago
Twice to release 'Heart Shaker' holiday remix
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice will release "Heart Shaker (Galactika Holiday Remix)," a new version of its hit single.
Megan Thee Stallion sheds her past in 'Cobra' single, music video
Music // 5 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion sheds her past in 'Cobra' single, music video
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released a single and music video for her song "Cobra."
Beatles release 'Now and Then' music video directed by Peter Jackson
Music // 5 days ago
Beatles release 'Now and Then' music video directed by Peter Jackson
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Beatles released a music video for "Now and Then," a "last" song from the band featuring the voice of John Lennon.
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Can't Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Music // 5 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Can't Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released "Can't Catch Me Now," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."
Sheryl Crow to release 'Evolution' album, shares first song
Music // 5 days ago
Sheryl Crow to release 'Evolution' album, shares first song
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow announced her 11th album, "Evolution," and released a first single, "Alarm Clock."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Larsa Pippen hopes to marry Marcus Jordan, says they're 'great couple'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
Jungkook performs 'Standing Next to You' on 'Tonight Show'
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
'Reacher': Alan Ritchson is 'bigger' and 'badder' in Season 2 trailer
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
Steven Spielberg wanted Chucky at Universal, 'Child's Play' producer says
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
'Cigarette Girl' is a smoldering Netflix period drama from Indonesia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement