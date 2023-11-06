Trending
Nov. 6, 2023

'The Velveteen Rabbit' trailer brings beloved children's book to life

By Annie Martin
Helena Bonham Carter voices the Wise Horse in "The Velveteen Rabbit." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of its Velveteen Rabbit adaptation.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the live-action and animated special Monday.

The Velveteen Rabbit is based on the Margery Williams children's book, which follows a stuffed rabbit who hopes to become real through the love of his owner, a young boy.

"When 7-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic," an official description reads.

Phoenix Laroche plays William, while the voice cast includes Alex Lawther as the Velveteen Rabbit, Helena Bonham Carter as the Wise Horse and Nicola Coughlan as the Playroom Fairy.

Tom Bidwell wrote the screenplay, with Martin Pope (The Gruffalo) as producer.

The Velveteen Rabbit premieres Nov. 22 on Apple TV+.

The streaming service is also developing The Family Plan, an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that premieres Dec. 15.

