Gemma Arterton stars in the new thriller "Culprits." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the new series Culprits, which will premier Dec. 8 The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Monday featuring Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Gemma Arterton.

Culprits is created by J. Blakeson (I Care a Lot) and executive produced by Blakeson and Stephen Garrett (The Night Manager).

The series follows Joe Petrus (Stewart-Jarrett), an engaged dad-of-two in a sleepy suburban town, who is keeping a secret about his past.

"Three years ago, Joe was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood (Arterton) to join her crew and take part in a high-stakes crime -- one that promised to make Joe rich and provide him with a brand-new life," an official description reads.

"And now, his dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realizes that the only way to keep his family safe is to return to London, make contact with his old gang, and track down Dianne,"

Eddie Izzard, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, Kamel El Basha, Tara Abboud, Ned Dennehy and Kevin Vidal also star.

The series is a U.K. original that will start streaming Nov. 8 on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Stewart-Jarrett is known for playing Curtis Donovan on Misfits and Troy Cartwright in Candyman (2021), while Arterton recently portrayed Polly in The King's Man.