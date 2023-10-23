Lauryn Hill postpones show: 'I need to rest my voice'

1 of 3 | Lauryn Hill rescheduled a Philadelphia date of her "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary tour after being put on vocal rest. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill has postponed a show after being put on vocal rest. On Sunday, the singer and rapper, 48, rescheduled her Monday concert in Philadelphia to November. Advertisement

Hill is in the midst of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour.

"Dear Philadelphia, It is with disappointment that I am writing this note to you. On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show tomorrow. I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal chords," the star wrote.

"The start of this tour has been incredible. What an amazing experience to celebrate this anniversary with all of my family, my friends and all of you," she said. "I look forward to giving you the show you deserve with a fully recovered and healthy voice."

Hill rescheduled Monday's show to Nov. 25, telling fans it "will be a special one."

The singer will next perform Thursday in Toronto.

"Toronto, I'll see you next. Resting for a few days then heading your way," she said.

Advertisement

Hill announced her anniversary tour in August.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," she said at the time.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released in August 1998 and features the singles "Doo Wop (That Thing," "Ex-Factor" and "Everything is Everything." The album is one of the best-selling albums of all time.