Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby and Bowen Yang will lend their voices to characters in Season 2 of the Disney+ animated series, Monsters at Work. Other guest stars set for the new episodes include Jennifer Coolidge, Janelle James, Jenifer Lewis, Ali Wong, Paula Pell, Danny Pudi, Cody Rigsby, Jimmy Tatro, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio and Alan Tudyk. Advertisement

The casting news was announced Sunday at New York Comic Con.

Season 1 premiered on Disney+ in 2021. It featured Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning as Mike and Sulley, the iconic creatures they played in the 2001 movie, Monsters Inc., and its 2013 prequel Monsters University.

Ben Feldman, Mindy Kaling and Henry Winkler played new characters in Season 1 of the TV spinoff.

