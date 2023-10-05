'007: Road to a Million' teaser: Brian Cox hosts James Bond-inspired competition

1 of 3 | Brian Cox hosts "007: Road to a Million," a James Bond-inspired reality competition series. Photo by Kirsty Ellis/Prime Video

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series 007: Road to a Million. Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the James Bond-inspired reality competition series Thursday on James Bond Day. Advertisement

007: Road to a Million "follows nine pairs of everyday people as they unleashed on an epic global adventure through a series of Bond-inspired challenges for a shot at each winning a life-changing £1,000,000 prize," according to a press release.

Succession actor Brian Cox hosts the series as "The Controller," the on-screen mastermind behind the game who dictates the challenges and monitors each pair's quest.

As The Controller, Cox has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair of contestants. The contestants take part in Bond-inspired challenges to reach each new question, which are worth increasing amounts of money. Wrong answers will end a pair's journey.

The show will see the contestants travel to the Scottish Highlands, Chile's Atacama Desert, Venice, the Swiss Alps and more.

007: Road to a Million will premiere Nov. 10 on Prime Video.

Advertisement

The series hails from the producers of the James Bond franchise.