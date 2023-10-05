'This Town' photos: Michelle Dockery stars in Steven Knight music drama

1 of 4 | Michelle Dockery (L) and Nicholas Pinnock in "This Town." Photo courtesy of BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC is introducing a new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The network shared first-look photos for This Town, a music drama written, created and executive produced by Knight, on Thursday. Advertisement

This Town takes place in 1981 and "tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into an explosive and iconic music scene."

"Set in a world of family ties, teenage kicks and the exhilarating music of a generation, This Town tells the story of a band's formation against a backdrop of violence, capturing how creative genius can emerge from a time of madness," an official synopsis reads.

The cast includes Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Pinnock, David Dawson, Levi Brown, Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose, Eve Austin, Geraldine James, Peter McDonald and Freya Parks.

This Town is produced by Kudos and Nebulastar for the BBC, and co-produced with Mercury Studios. Paul Whittington directed the series, with Charlotte Surtees and Tim Whitby as producers.

Dan Carey and Kae Tempest wrote the original songs performed by the band in the show.

The BBC has yet to announce a release date.