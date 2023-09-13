'Ready to Love: Make a Move' spinoff coming to OWN

"Ready to Love: Make a Move," a spinoff of the dating series "Ready to Love," is coming to OWN in October. Photo by Daymon Gardner/OWN

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- OWN has a Ready to Love spinoff in the works. The network announced the show Ready to Love: Make a Move in a press release Wednesday.

Make a Move is a spinoff of Ready to Love, a dating series featuring "sexy, successful and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for love and an authentic relationship."

The new series will follow four Ready to Love alums as they meet and date 25 potential partners in New Orleans.

"After the course of 13, one-hour episodes, the four ladies each need to decide if any of the men are worthy for them to Make a Move permanently to New Orleans for a fresh start at life and love -- or if they'll return back to their own homes still searching for 'the one,'" an official synopsis reads.

The cast includes Ashlee Akins (Season 1), Verneashia Allen (Season 3), Zadia Murphy (Season 4) and Shereese Logan (Season 6), along with host and matchmaker Tamica Lee.



Ready to Love: Make a Move is executive produced by Will Packer, Richard Brown, Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante.

The series premieres Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT on OWN.